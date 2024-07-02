Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Andrew Gordon Buys 10,000 Shares

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Andrew Gordon acquired 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

