Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,159.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $143.15.
About Coloplast A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coloplast A/S
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.