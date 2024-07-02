Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,159.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $143.15.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

