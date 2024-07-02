Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $497.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

