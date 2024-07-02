Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $89,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

