Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $122.49, with a volume of 9622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.68.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223,347 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

