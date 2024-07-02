Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 365,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Concentrix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Concentrix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

