Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 33,809 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Hologic Stock Down 0.2 %

Hologic stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

