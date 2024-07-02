Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 6,626 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $186.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

