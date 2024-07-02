Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of Fabrinet worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $257.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

