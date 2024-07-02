Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 18,660 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

