Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,175,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

