Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.28 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,898,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

