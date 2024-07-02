Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.95 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCN stock opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.87.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

