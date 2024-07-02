Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CDW by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $3,940,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.86. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.