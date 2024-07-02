Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Paycom Software by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

NYSE PAYC opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average is $182.95. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,041,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,080. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

