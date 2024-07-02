Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,985 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

