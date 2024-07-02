Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,025 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $391.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

