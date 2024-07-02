Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,890,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of TTD opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 244.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

