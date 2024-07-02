Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

