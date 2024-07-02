Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,486 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.