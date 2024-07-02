Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 3,663 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Medpace worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 58.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 283.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $407.24 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $437.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

