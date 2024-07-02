Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 37,194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,194 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 444,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

