Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 687,328 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,328 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,383,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,889,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.59 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

