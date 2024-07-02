Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot stock opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

