Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.97

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and traded as high as $77.27. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 9,209,681 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

