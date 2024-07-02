Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 1.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.