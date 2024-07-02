CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,089.37

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,089.37 ($77.02) and traded as low as GBX 5,744 ($72.65). CRH shares last traded at GBX 5,770 ($72.98), with a volume of 797,121 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,227.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,089.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,611.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,525.14%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

