Critical Analysis: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Competitors

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -55.86 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 2.18

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

