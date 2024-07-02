Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

