Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $621,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,087.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,754,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

