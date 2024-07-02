Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of DSKIF opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.