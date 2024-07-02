Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $71,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.81. 948,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

