Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 2,351 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Datadog alerts:

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $918,723.30.

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 407.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.