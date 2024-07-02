DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.83 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

