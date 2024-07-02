DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,671.68

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,671.68 ($71.74) and traded as low as GBX 5,575 ($70.52). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,575 ($70.52), with a volume of 110,157 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($72.10) to GBX 5,800 ($73.36) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($84.75) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.54) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.08).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC
DCC Price Performance
DCC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 133.53 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($70.96), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($144,755.88). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.