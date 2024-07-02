DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,671.68

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,671.68 ($71.74) and traded as low as GBX 5,575 ($70.52). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,575 ($70.52), with a volume of 110,157 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($72.10) to GBX 5,800 ($73.36) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($84.75) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.54) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.08).

DCC Price Performance

DCC Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,662.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,671.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 133.53 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,969.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($70.96), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($144,755.88). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

