Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 15.18% of Denny’s worth $72,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $150,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 62,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,793. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $351.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

