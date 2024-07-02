Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,529.28

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $9,529.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,330.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.34 or 0.00614388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00120046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00271274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

