Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.18.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.26 on Monday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

