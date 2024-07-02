DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Koch Thomas Von Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

