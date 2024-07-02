Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Heather E. Brilliant Buys 250 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

