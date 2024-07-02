Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $152.10 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

