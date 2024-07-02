Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.91

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and traded as high as $99.89. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $99.64, with a volume of 1,066,155 shares traded.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.