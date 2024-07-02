Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as low as C$2.69. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 103,497 shares.

DIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 54.93% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of C$15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1900883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

