Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,021 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

