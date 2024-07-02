Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

