Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,876,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,296,000 after buying an additional 100,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

