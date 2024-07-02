Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.45. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,595 shares of company stock valued at $354,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,091 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

