DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Read Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.