DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.31.
About DSW Capital
