DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.31.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

