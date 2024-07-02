e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $204.27 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

